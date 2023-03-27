Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,953,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $397.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.04. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.