Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 178,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 147,958 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 106,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 81,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.
Shares of CSCO opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
