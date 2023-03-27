iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $239.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

