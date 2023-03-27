FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.