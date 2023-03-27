Sage Capital Advisors llc Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $311.85 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

