Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Acquires 4,979 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after buying an additional 375,996 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

