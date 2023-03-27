Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VNQ stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

