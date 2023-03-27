Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $45.94 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,942,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IVV opened at $397.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.68 and a 200-day moving average of $392.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

