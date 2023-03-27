Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 679 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after acquiring an additional 142,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,244,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,497,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $397.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $402.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

