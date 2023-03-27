Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $276.69 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.23.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

