Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $400.15 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

