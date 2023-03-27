Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 2,970 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

