BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,638,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.17 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

