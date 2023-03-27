AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.7% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 125,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 130,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $158.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $279.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

