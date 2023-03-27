AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $158.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $279.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

