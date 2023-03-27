Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

