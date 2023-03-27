Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 3,150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $158.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $1,857,625.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

