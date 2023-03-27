PSI Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PSI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

