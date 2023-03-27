Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s previous close.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.96.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $205.60 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.