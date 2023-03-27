Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,695,000 after buying an additional 893,091 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.