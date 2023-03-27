SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IJR stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

