Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 5,793 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

