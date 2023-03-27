Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,737 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $74.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.