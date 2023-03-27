iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

