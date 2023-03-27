Eagle Ridge Investment Management Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $400.15 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.04. The stock has a market cap of $301.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.