Sage Capital Advisors llc Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $107.62.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.