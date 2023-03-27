Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $137,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA opened at $197.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83, a PEG ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.81.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

