CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $222,006,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $190,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.68.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $456.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

