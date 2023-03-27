Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 7.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $310.89 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

