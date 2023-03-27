Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 42,213 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $206.01 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

