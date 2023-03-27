Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.1 %

Intel stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.