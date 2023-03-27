Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $804,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $217.01 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

