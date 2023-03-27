iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Cut by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 7.9% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,467,000 after purchasing an additional 274,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,034,000 after purchasing an additional 91,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

