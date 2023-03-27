Reliant Investment Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

