Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Makes New $654,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

