Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,911 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $96.44 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

