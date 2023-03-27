Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON opened at $188.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

