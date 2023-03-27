iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $48.35 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

