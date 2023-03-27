Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 249 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 92,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,622,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 52,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

