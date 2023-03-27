Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

