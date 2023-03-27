Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 996 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $190.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.99. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

