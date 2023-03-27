Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $108.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

