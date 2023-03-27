Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

