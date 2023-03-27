Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 348,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 336,639 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

