iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.32 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.70.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

