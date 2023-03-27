Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $248.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.34 and a 200-day moving average of $261.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

