FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,076 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

