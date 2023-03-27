Holland Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 13.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.