Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 80,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 348,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,345,000 after buying an additional 336,639 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.