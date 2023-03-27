1,428 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $127.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

